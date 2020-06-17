Loading articles...

Ford government seeks to expedite passage of commercial eviction legislation

A closed Value Village in North Etobicoke. Many retail stores were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Fera/CityNews)

The Ford government is moving to speed up passage of a bill that would temporarily suspend commercial evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released Wednesday morning, the government plans to introduce legislation that will protect commercial tenants from being locked out or having their assets seized due to the negative impacts of the coronavirus.

The legislation would be retroactive to May 1.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says they have the support of the Liberals and Green Party adding that while the NDP “opted to walk away from negotiations,” they are hopeful they too will support expedited passage of the legislation.

The government says it will seek unanimous consent for an expedited two-hour debate on the bill starting at 5 p.m. with the hope that it can be passed into law sometime this evening.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
EB 401 approaching the 404 collectors, right lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. No delay.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Another day filled with sunshine and we will start to increase the heat and the humidity #Toronto GTA Summer-like c…
Latest Weather
Read more