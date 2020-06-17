What does 'Defund The Police' mean today, tomorrow and next year?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s a slogan gathering steam, and support — but not enough support to make it practical. Yet. What don’t people understand about the phrase and the options on the table for police reform, which range from abolishment of the police, to superficial changes that advocates say won’t make much of a difference?

How well do we understand what needs to happen next? And what reforms can actually make a difference now?

GUEST: Monica Bell, associate professor of law and sociology, Yale University

