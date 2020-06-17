Loading articles...

What does 'Defund The Police' mean today, tomorrow and next year?

Protesters kneel outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto during a rally against anti-black racism. CITYNEWS/Adrian Golombeck

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s a slogan gathering steam, and support — but not enough support to make it practical. Yet. What don’t people understand about the phrase and the options on the table for police reform, which range from abolishment of the police, to superficial changes that advocates say won’t make much of a difference?

How well do we understand what needs to happen next? And what reforms can actually make a difference now?

GUEST: Monica Bell, associate professor of law and sociology, Yale University

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:28 PM
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Hwy 6 South. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Another day filled with sunshine and we will start to increase the heat and the humidity #Toronto GTA Summer-like c…
Latest Weather
Read more