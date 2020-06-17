Loading articles...

Federal economics and fiscal 'snapshot' coming July 8: Trudeau

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 11:23 am EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to deliver a “snapshot” of the federal government’s finances in the House of Commons July 8.

The Liberals were supposed to present a full budget for 2020 in March but postponed it indefinitely when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.


Trudeau has said uncertainty from the pandemic makes meaningful forecasts impossible.

Revenues have plunged and expenses have soared as millions of workers stopped earning incomes as their workplaces shut down, and started collecting benefits instead.

Trudeau says the situation demanded the biggest government response in our lifetimes.

That’s sent estimates of the federal deficit into orbit, to $250 billion or more.

