CAE ventilator receives Health Canada certification, starts shipping

MONTREAL — CAE Inc. says its new medical ventilator has been certified by Health Canada and it will begin shipping.

The Montreal-based company signed a contract with the federal government earlier this year to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators.

The made-in-Canada equipment will be sent to hospitals across the country.

CAE’s usual business is flight simulators used for pilot training, but the company shifted gears due to the pandemic to design and build a medical ventilator.

The CAE Air1 ventilator can deliver pressure control, volume control and pressure support ventilation using room air or pressured oxygen.

The company says it will now start shipping hundreds of ventilators every week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

