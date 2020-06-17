Loading articles...

CAE ventilator receives Health Canada certification, starts shipping

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

MONTREAL — CAE Inc. says its new medical ventilator has been certified by Health Canada and it will begin shipping.

The Montreal-based company signed a contract with the federal government earlier this year to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators.

The made-in-Canada equipment will be sent to hospitals across the country.

CAE’s usual business is flight simulators used for pilot training, but the company shifted gears due to the pandemic to design and build a medical ventilator.

The CAE Air1 ventilator can deliver pressure control, volume control and pressure support ventilation using room air or pressured oxygen.

The company says it will now start shipping hundreds of ventilators every week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAE)

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
#NB400 Ramp to Rutherford is partially blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Another day filled with sunshine and we will start to increase the heat and the humidity #Toronto GTA Summer-like c…
Latest Weather
Read more