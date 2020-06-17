5 Things to Know for Today

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against the Chinese government in Jammu, India, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. As some commentators clamored for revenge, India's government was silent Wednesday on the fallout from clashes with China's army in a disputed border area in the high Himalayas that the Indian army said claimed 20 soldiers' lives. An official Communist Party newspaper said the clash occurred because India misjudged the Chinese army’s strength and willingness to respond. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. BEIJING SEES SPIKE IN VIRUS CASES Describing a new coronavirus outbreak as “extremely grave,” the Chinese capital cancels more than 60% of commercial flights and raises the alert level.
2. TENSIONS RISING ON KOREAN PENINSULA North Korea will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean co-operation sites, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas.
3. SENATE GOP PROPOSES POLICING CHANGES The legislation would establish an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new training and commissions to study law enforcement and race, AP learns.
4. CHINA, INDIA DEFUSE BORDER CRISIS Beijing says it has agreed with New Delhi to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades.
5. TOP AMERICAN SPRINTER SUSPENDED Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100-meter dash, was temporarily banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing drug tests.