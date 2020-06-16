Loading articles...

US industrial production bounces back 1.4% in May

Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

FILE - In this April 13, 2020 file photo, a worker wears a mask as he cleans up an area outside an entrance at Boeing Co.'s airplane assembly facility in Everett, Wash., north of Seattle. American industry collapsed in March as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON — American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen after being shut down by the coronavirus lockdown in Aprll.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industiral production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April. Manufacturing output rose 3.8%. But output fell 6.8% at mines and 2.3% at utilities.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 - ramp to 410 has reopened...but it is still down to a single lane for long term construction
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Another day with loads of sunshine and it will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday ☀️
Latest Weather
Read more