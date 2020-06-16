US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 06/14/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

2. Tom Clancy Firing Point by Mike Maden – 9780593188088 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi – 9780525509295 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Summer House by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316539562 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

6. Daddy’s Girls by Danielle Steel – 9780399179631 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Taking His Shot by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

8. Countdown 1945 by Chris Wallace – 9781982143367 – (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

9. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman – 9781501115080 – (Atria Books)

10. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander – 9781620971949 – (The New Press)

The Associated Press