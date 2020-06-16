Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK cuts development ministry, merges it with Foreign Office
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2020 9:06 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government is abolishing its international development department and will make overseas aid part of the foreign ministry.
Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday that the Department for International Development will be merged with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
He said aid and foreign policy “are one and the same endeavour.”
The move is likely to worry many in the foreign aid sector. Andrew Mitchell, who served as development secretary in a previous Conservative government, said abolishing the department “would destroy one of the most effective and respected engines of international development anywhere in the world.”
When he ran for election last year, Johnson committed his government to meeting the United Nations’ target of spending 0.7% of Gross National Income on foreign aid.