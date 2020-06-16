Loading articles...

Turkey moves troops against Kurdish militants in north Iraq

Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 10:58 pm EDT

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey says it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

A Defence Ministry statement said Wednesday the airborne operation in Iraq’s Haftanin region was launched following “intense” artillery fire into the area.

The operation codenamed “Claw-Tiger” by commando forces is being supported by attack helicopters, armed and unarmed drones, it said. It did not say how many commandos are involved.

The ministry said the operation follows “increasing harassment and attempts to attack” military outposts or bases near the border area.

“Operation Claw-Tiger is continuing successfully as planned,” the military said.

Turkey regularly carries out air and ground operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:28 PM
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Hwy 6 South. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:22 PM
Getting warmer across the GTA as the week goes on. We'll start talking humidex again by Friday and into Father's Day weekend
Latest Weather
Read more