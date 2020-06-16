TTC to give out free Presto cards this summer

In an effort to get more people back on public transit, the TTC will be giving out free Presto cards this summer and fall.

The transit agency will distribute the cards in areas where Presto use is relatively low as it also looks to encourage more people to switch to the cashless payment.

The cards will be distributed at no charge to customers.

Cash, tickets and tokens will still be accepted.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, the TTC has seen an 86 per cent decline in ridership, which has resulted in a weekly, $20 million drop in revenue.

As of July 2, it will be mandatory for transit riders to wear non-medical masks on the TTC.

The TTC carried out a similar program last November at select subway stations.