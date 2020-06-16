RNC Minerals shares will begin trading Wednesday under new name Karora Resources

TORONTO — RNC Minerals has changed its name and stock ticker.

The Toronto-based mining company now known as Karora Resources Inc. will have its stock trade beginning Wednesday under new symbols.

Shares and warrants will trade under the symbols KRR and KRR.WT respectively.

RNC says the new name more accurately reflects its business focus on growing gold production in Western Australia.

Shareholders approved the name change at its annual meeting on June 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RNC, TSX:KRR)

The Canadian Press