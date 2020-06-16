Ontario releases 'toolkit' for safer workplaces during coronavirus

With more businesses and workplaces set to open up in Stage 2, the Ford government has released a new “toolkit” for employers to create a safer environment for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The toolkit is a downloadable guide aimed at helping employers develop a safety plan to better protect their workers as well as customers.

The guide has specific safety tips for different sectors and includes information on the use of masks as well as what personal protective equipment may be needed.

It also has a template that employers can fill out to develop their own plan to best suit their needs.

The template includes help with identifying risks and determining any controls that are needed, for example: plexiglass barriers. It also helps develop and implement a plan based on those risks and control measures.

The province says the Ministry of Labour has inspected over 10,000 workplaces as of mid-June and issued over 6,000 orders in connection with COVID-19, including 23 stop work orders.