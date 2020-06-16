Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 184 new cases of coronavirus, 11 more deaths

Covid-19 samples sit in cold storage after testing at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 181 cases reported yesterday.

Eleven more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,538.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 32,554 with 84.3 per cent considered resolved.

Meanwhile, all Ontario health units will begin collecting race-based data on COVID-19 under a new proposal from the Ontario government.

The province announced the change today after saying earlier this month it was considering the move.

Ontario’s health minister says the government has made the proposal after requests from community leaders and public health experts.

Christine Elliott says some groups may be at greater risk of COVID-19 infection, including racialized communities and those with lower incomes.

