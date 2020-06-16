Loading articles...

Ontario brewery employment triples in last decade amid craft beer growth

Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

A glass of beer is displayed in Vankleek Hill, Ont., on Thursday, August 8, 2013. The Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing says the number of workers Ontario breweries employ has tripled in the last decade. The non-profit organization that is meant to raise awareness around the province's manufacturing sector says employment in breweries has grown more between 2010 and 2019 than any other part of the sector. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — The Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing says the number of workers Ontario breweries employ has tripled in the last decade.

The advocacy organization  for the province’s manufacturing sector says employment in breweries has grown more between 2010 and 2019 than any other part of the sector.

A study conducted by the organization says the number of people employed by breweries jumped to more than 5,800 at the end of the decade from 2,220 in 2010.

The study showed that growth among craft brewers more than offset declines in employment at larger beer companies.

The study found that between 2010 and 2019, the number of Ontario breweries increased from less than 100 to more than 320.

The network says fewer than 40 of the breweries currently operating in Ontario were in business before 2010.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

