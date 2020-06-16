Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
N Korea's military to re-enter inter-Korea co-operation sites
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2020 6:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says it will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites near the border with South Korea.
The North’s military made the announcement Wednesday, a day after it blew up an inter-Korean liaison office just north of the Korean border in an escalating of tensions between the rivals.
The North’s General Staff says its military units will be deployed at the sites of the Diamond tourism project and the Kaesong industrial complex, both located just north of the heavily-fortified border. Those sites, once symbols of inter-Korean co-operation, have been shuttered amid animosities over North Korea’s nuclear program for years.
The North says it will also resume military exercises and re-establish guard posts in front-line areas and fly propaganda balloons toward South Korea. These steps means that North Korea will nullify a 2018 tension-reduction deal with South Korea.