More public input needed on nuclear waste management, concerned groups say

OTTAWA — Several public-interest groups are calling for a suspension of federal decision-making on radioactive waste disposal until Canada has a sufficient policy in place.

They say the federal nuclear regulator is poised to rubber-stamp documents that will entrench weak rules for future management of nuclear waste.

The Canadian Environmental Law Association and other groups told a virtual briefing today the regulatory approval would allow several controversial disposal projects to move forward.

They include a giant mound at Chalk River, Ont., entombments of shut-down reactors and a proposed underground repository for burial of nuclear fuel waste.

Speakers said the regulatory plans don’t meet international standards and could create unacceptable risks for people and the environment.

The groups are asking the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission not to endorse the draft documents until the federal government has completed a review of radioactive-waste policy and strategy in consultation with the public and Indigenous Peoples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press