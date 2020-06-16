Loading articles...

Metis minister 'revolted' by police brutality against Indigenous People

Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal says he has been revolted by recent videotaped examples of “police brutality” against Indigenous People in Canada.

Vandal, who is Metis, says systemic racism against Indigenous People stems from the colonial attitude of Canada’s founding government, whose top policy objectives were “to civilize, to Christianize and to assimilate Indigenous people into Canadian life.”

He says it will take dramatic government intervention to stop what he calls the hate and violence demonstrated in the recent incidents.

Video surfaced earlier this month of an Inuk man being knocked over by the door of an RCMP vehicle in Nunavut and of an Alberta First Nations chief, Allan Adam, being tackled and punched in the head by a Mountie during an arrest over expired licence plates.

As well, two Indigenous People have been shot dead by police in New Brunswick this month — Chantel Moore during what was supposed to be a wellness check and Rodney Levi after the RCMP was called to deal with an “unwanted person” at a barbecue.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the recent incidents have shown “undeniable evidence” of systemic racism against Indigenous People in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Hwy 6 South - two right lanes are still blocked because of ongoing tractor trailer fire cleanup. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:22 PM
Getting warmer across the GTA as the week goes on. We'll start talking humidex again by Friday and into Father's Day weekend
Latest Weather
Read more