Loading articles...

'Live from Here,' successor to 'Prairie Home' show, cancelled

Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn. — American Public Media Group announced Tuesday it has cancelled musician Chris Thile’s “Live from Here” radio show, the successor to Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”

The media organization said it was ending national production of Thile’s show while cutting 28 staffers at American Public Media and Minnesota Public Radio.

American Public Media Group said the coronavirus pandemic “has created economic turmoil and uncertainty for all media organizations,” and said it “is confronting a large and unexpected financial challenge resulting from a dramatic and simultaneous decline in some of our revenue sources.”

Thile took over as “Prairie Home” host in 2016 after Keillor, the popular, long-running public radio show’s creator and original host, retired and chose Thile — a mandolin whiz who appeared on “Prairie Home” as a teenager — as his successor. The show was later renamed “Live from Here” after MPR cut ties with Keillor in 2017 over a sexual harassment allegation that Keillor denied.

Thile tweeted that he was informed over the weekend that APM would no longer be producing the show.

“While this news fills me with sadness, I understand the decision, as my extraordinary teammates and I conceived of Live From Here as a celebration of live, collaborative audible art, and there’s just no telling when it could be that again,” Thile posted on Twitter.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB 401 east of Hwy 6 South - all lanes blocked while crews extinguish a truck fire. Traffic is NOT b…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Another day with loads of sunshine and it will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday ☀️
Latest Weather
Read more