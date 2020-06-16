14 employees at Home Depot in Richmond Hill test positive for COVID-19

Health officials are asking anyone who shopped at a Home Depot in Richmond Hill between May 30 and June 9 to monitor if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested, after 14 employees became infected with the virus.

The store is located at 50 Red Maple Drive in the area of Highway 7 and Yonge Street.

York Regional Public Health said anyone who interacted with the employees closer than two metres (six feet) for more than 10 minutes should self-monitor for 14 days “after you last visited the location on the dates identified” and get tested for the virus at an assessment centre.

Three assessment centres in the area include: Markham-Stouffville Hospital, Mackenzie Health, and Southlake Regional Health Centre.

“We conducted risk assessments on the activities of these individuals while at work and determined the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the general public is low. We are following up with the close contacts of these COVID-19 confirmed cases,” the health department said in a release.

“We are conducting a follow-up inspection of the facility to review and reinforce infection prevention and control measures, physical distancing of employees and customers and reaffirming the importance of employees not working while ill. York Region Public Health has recommended to the employer that all employees get tested for COVID-19 at an assessment centre.”

In an emailed statement, Home Depot Canada said the employees are now in quarantine.

“We’re taking this very seriously and we’ve been working closely with York Region Public Health and are taking their guidance for the health and safety of our associates and customers,” spokesperson Paul Berto said.

“We’ve taken additional steps to close the store overnight for deep cleaning. We’ve also adjusted hours to provide more time for cleaning and sanitizing with viricidal cleaners and will continue disinfecting high-touch and high-traffic areas several times a day.”