Section of Hwy. 401 in Ajax reopens following police investigation

Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 5:59 am EDT

All lanes of the Highway 401 have reopened in Ajax following a police investigation.

Durham regional police said they were assisting provincial police after a body was found in the area.

It is not clear where or when the body was found.

The eastbound lanes were closed at Westney Road around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday and reopened just before 6 a.m.

