Loading articles...

EU opens antitrust probes into Apple Pay and App Store

Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

LONDON — European Union authorities have opened antitrust investigations into Apple’s App Store and its payments platform over concerns that its practices stifle competition.

The EU’s executive Commission said it launched a formal investigation of Apple Pay over allegations that the U.S. tech giant refuses access to the payment system in some cases and concerns that it limits access to the “tap and go” function on iPhones.

The Commission opened a second investigation into the mobile App Store over concerns that Apple restricts developers from letting iPhone and iPad users know about ways to make purchases outside of apps.

EU Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said “it appears that Apple obtained a ‘gatekeeper’ role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple’s popular devices.”

It also appeared that Apple set conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants’ apps and websites, she said. “It is important that Apple’s measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies,” she said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Constrution on the EB 401 through Guelph line has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Another day with loads of sunshine and it will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday ☀️
Latest Weather
Read more