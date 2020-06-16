Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Child strikes stops signs after being left unattended in vehicle in North York
by News staff
Posted Jun 16, 2020 3:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 3:27 pm EDT
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A child was not injured after being left unattended in a vehicle and driving away, striking at least two stop signs in North York.
Toronto police say they were called to a store parking lot at Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say it’s believed the child was left in the vehicle while it was running when they hopped in the front seat and started to drive away.
The vehicle struck at least two stop signs and it’s unknown if any other vehicles might have been hit.
There have been no other injuries reported at this time and there’s no word on whether any charges will be laid.
