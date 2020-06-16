Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Birthplace of Stonewall Jackson to discuss removing statue
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2020 12:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Commissioners in the West Virginia county where Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson was born are set to discuss a request to remove his statue.
The Harrison County Commission meets Wednesday and will discuss a community member’s request to remove the statue from courthouse plaza in Clarksburg, news outlets reported.
Stonewall Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824 and the United Daughters of Confederacy built the statue of him in 1953.
“I know there’s a lot of people that are concerned over why it’s on the agenda,” Commissioner David Hinkle said. “As a governing body, when people make requests, we have to take a look at it.”
Hinkle said he wants to get public input before making a decision.
“As we all know, a lot of people consider it part of the history of Clarksburg. It’s kind of hard to get rid of history,” he said.
It’s unclear what would happen to the statue if it is removed.
