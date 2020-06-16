Loading articles...

1 wounded, 1 sought in Dallas shopping mall shooting

Last Updated Jun 16, 2020 at 9:44 pm EDT

DALLAS — One person was shot Tuesday at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police were seeking a single suspect, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Galleria in north Dallas. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez said the wounded person was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The mall was evacuated as officers reviewed security video and made a store-by-store search of the mall for the suspect. No other shootings or injuries were reported.

Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:28 PM
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Hwy 6 South. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:22 PM
Getting warmer across the GTA as the week goes on. We'll start talking humidex again by Friday and into Father's Day weekend
Latest Weather
Read more