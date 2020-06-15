Loading articles...

WhatsApp starts payments in Brazil: sign of things to come?

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

Facebook’s WhatsApp chat platform is launching mobile payments in Brazil, a country often used to test out new services because of its large online population.

WhatsApp said in a blog post Monday that users in Brazil will now be able to send money securely, or make a purchase from a local business, without leaving their chat.

Facebook will run digital payments on WhatsApp through Facebook Pay, the payments service launched last year that also works on its other apps, including Facebook and Instagram. The Brazil launch is the first time it’s being used on WhatsApp, a platform especially popular outside of the U.S.

WhatsApp Pay will be free for using to make purchases and send money. Facebook will charge a 3.99% processing fee per transaction to businesses.

Facebook did not say when the tool may be available in other countries, just that it is looking “forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward.”

The mobile payments push is part of Facebook’s strategy to expand to new sources of revenue beyond advertising.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Mavis. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:50 AM
Good Monday morning! Spring is winding down and it will be a sunny week 😎☀️Each day will get warmer. Hot and humid for the end of the week 🥵
Latest Weather
Read more