US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

LONDON — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board has crashed into the North Sea.

The F15C Eagle was on a routine mission from RAF Lakenheath, the Air Force said Monday.

The Associated Press

