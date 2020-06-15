Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Siding company scrambling to keep up with demand after massive hail storm
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 15, 2020 2:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT
Residents survey the damage before begining cleanup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a major hail storm damaged homes and flooded streets on Saturday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY — A Calgary company that fixes home exteriors has been scrambling to keep up with demand since powerful hail storm pounded homes in the city’s northeast on the weekend.
Golf-ball sized hail pelted several neighbourhoods on Saturday night, smashing chunks of vinyl siding off of numerous homes.
Merlin Bartel with Epic Roofing & Exteriors says his business has been getting a new phone call every 90 seconds since the onslaught.
He estimates the company has received 400 to 500 inquiries since Saturday, when it would usually get 200 to 300 leads over the course of a week.
Bartel says it’s the worst hail storm he can recall since 2012, when many homes and the University of Calgary campus were damaged in the northwest part of the city.
Rob de Pruis with the Insurance Bureau of Canada says most home and auto insurance policies cover hail and wind damage and the COVID-19 pandemic is not slowing adjusters’ work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 15, 2020
The Canadian Press
