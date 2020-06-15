Loading articles...

Senator calls for RCMP boss to resign, saying she doesn't understand racism

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

Brenda Lucki speaks during a press event at RCMP "Depot" Division in Regina on March 9, 2018. A Saskatchewan senator says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki should resign or be removed to ensure the national police force can properly serve Indigenous communities. Sen. Lillian Dyck says Lucki has shown recently she does not fully understand systemic racism or have the knowledge and skills be the country's top policewoman. Dyck, a member of the Progressive Senate Group, says the commissioner's departure would benefit all Canadians, including RCMP members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan senator says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki should resign or be removed to ensure the national police force can properly serve Indigenous communities.

Sen. Lillian Dyck says Lucki has shown recently she does not fully understand systemic racism or have the knowledge and skills be the country’s top policewoman.

Dyck, a member of the Progressive Senate Group and the first First Nations woman named to the upper chamber, says the commissioner’s departure would benefit all Canadians, including RCMP members.

Lucki initially stopped short last week of endorsing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assessment that the police force, like all Canadian institutions, exhibits systemic racism.

In a sudden reversal Friday, Lucki expressed regret for not doing so.

Trudeau has expressed confidence in Lucki, saying she wants to be part of the solution to entrenched racism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

