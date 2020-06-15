Rest of Ontario enters Stage 2 on Friday except Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex

All regions of Ontario except for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be in Stage 2 of the province’s phased reopening plan as of Friday.

Most areas of the province were allowed to enter the second stage last Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

Premier Doug Ford announced today that the regions that can join them this Friday are: Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Lambton, Niagara and York.

Ontario reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the majority in Toronto and Peel Region.

Toronto added 85 new cases Monday, with Peel adding 41, and all other regions reporting fewer than 10, including many with no new cases.

The total of 181 is the lowest number of new daily cases since late March. They bring the province to a total of 32,370, including 2,527 deaths — eight more than the previous day — and 27,213 resolved cases.