Loading articles...

Mexico hits pause on sending temporary foreign workers after COVID-19 deaths

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

Temporary foreign workers from Mexico plant strawberries on a farm in Mirabel, Que., on May 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. The government of Mexico won't send any more temporary foreign workers to Canada until it has more clarity on why two died due to COVID-19. The Mexican ambassador to Canada says his government wants to know more about the circumstances around the death of the two men and what's being done to prevent similar tragic outcomes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

OTTAWA — The government of Mexico won’t send any more temporary foreign workers to Canada until it has more clarity on why two died due to COVID-19.

The Mexican ambassador to Canada says his government wants to know more about the circumstances around the death of the two men and what’s being done to prevent similar tragic outcomes.

Juan Jose Gomez Camacho told The Canadian Press that means some 5,000 temporary foreign workers expected to arrive in Canada in the coming months are being held back, for now.

He says Mexico knows the labour is timed to arrive with farmers’ needs and the government will do its best to respect that.

But Gomez Camacho says his government wants to make sure Canada is doing its utmost to guard against future outbreaks.

He says an estimated 300 Mexicans working in Canada are currently infected with COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
WB 401 at Mississauga Rd. - right lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:50 AM
Good Monday morning! Spring is winding down and it will be a sunny week 😎☀️Each day will get warmer. Hot and humid for the end of the week 🥵
Latest Weather
Read more