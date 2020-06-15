Male shot through doorway of Oshawa residence: police

A male was airlifted with serious injuries to the hospital following a shooting at an Oshawa residence Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Malaga Road and Oxford Street area.

Police said the male victim was shot through the doorway while he was inside the home.

Investigators are looking for one suspect but did not release a description.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.