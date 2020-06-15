Loading articles...

Kyrgyzstan's prime minister steps down over frequencies case

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

MOSCOW — The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan has resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies.

In his Monday announcement, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev denied personal involvement, but said he was stepping down because “in today’s difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of coronavirus infection and struggles with its consequences for the economy, the government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens.”

Abylgaziyev became premier in 2018.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Mavis. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:50 AM
Good Monday morning! Spring is winding down and it will be a sunny week 😎☀️Each day will get warmer. Hot and humid for the end of the week 🥵
Latest Weather
Read more