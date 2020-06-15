Loading articles...

JinkoSolar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $39.9 million.

The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, JinkoSolar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.18 billion.

JinkoSolar shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

