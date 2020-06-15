Loading articles...

Jessie Reyez, the Weeknd, Daniel Caesar named to long list for Polaris Prize

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

TORONTO — New albums from the Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and Jessie Reyez have been longlisted for the 2020 Polaris Music Prize.

The projects are among 40 records that will progress to the next stage of consideration, a short list of 10 contenders to be revealed on July 16.

Other artists competing for the $50,000 prize include Toronto R&B duo Dvsn (pronounced “division”), avant-garde pop singer Allie X and alt-rock musician Joel Plaskett.

An array of Indigenous performers, both established and relative newcomers, are also in the running. Among them, Winnipeg-based folk musician William Prince and Inuk electro-pop throat singer Riit.

A few past Polaris winners also made the list with their newest albums, including Kaytranada and Owen Pallett, who was the first Polaris winner back in 2006 under his performance name Final Fantasy.

The Polaris Music Prize is considered one of the country’s most prestigious music awards and, beyond its cash prize, it puts the winner’s music in the global spotlight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Dixie in the collectors, all lanes have reopened! A major jam up remains starting from the 427 in both express and collectors
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:50 AM
Good Monday morning! Spring is winding down and it will be a sunny week 😎☀️Each day will get warmer. Hot and humid for the end of the week 🥵
Latest Weather
Read more