Elderly Black couple suing Durham police for wrongful arrest, assault

An elderly Black couple is asking for a review into the police investigation that cleared two Durham officers of any wrongdoing in a violent arrest caught on video.

The incident dates back to October 2018 when the couple were in their late 60s.

They say they were leaving Lakeridge Health Ajax and Pickering hospital after checking-in for not feeling well.

The officers involved were there for an unrelated matter, but according to police, hospital staff asked officers to “intervene in a disturbance regarding the elderly couple.”

In the video you can see multiple officers struggling with the couple on the ground, one officer is seen lying on top of the man.

The couple is now suing Durham Police alleging wrongful arrest and assault.

“They had not committed a crime, they did not have a weapon. They were simply trying to leave the hospital,” says Faisal Kutty, the couple’s lawyer.

In a statement to CityNews, the force says a different police service investigated the case, and concluded that “allegations of wrongdoing raised by the complainants were unsubstantiated; however, the officers were deemed to have failed to read the complainant his charter rights upon arrest.”