DavidsTea: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

MOUNT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) _ DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount-Royal, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The beverage company posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $23.3 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $146.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.20. A year ago, they were trading at $1.33.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTEA

The Associated Press

