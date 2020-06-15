What do you really know about country music?

In today’s Big Story podcast, most of us have a very specific image in our minds of what country music is. It shouldn’t be surprising—that’s how it’s been promoted and sold for decades.

But it wasn’t how the music was born. And it’s not representative of the artists who make it today, either. So what’s the real history of country music?

GUEST: Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Editor of News Curation, BuzzFeed; contributor, Rolling Stone

