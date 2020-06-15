Loading articles...

Brazil prosecutors arrests Bolsonaro supporter after threats

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro into allegations that he sought to interfere with police investigations. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — The leader of a group that backs Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was detained Monday, accused of raising funds for actions that could threaten the country’s national security.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately give details about the allegations against Sara Fernanda Giromini, better known as Sara Winter, though she has publicly threatened to punch a Supreme Court justice on several occasions. The arrest warrant authorizes authorities to hold her for five days while she is investigated.

Giromini, a 27-year-old former feminist turned anti-abortion campaigner, leads a group, “Brazil’s 300,” that has staged demonstrations vociferously defending Bolsonaro’s conservative policies and denouncing the Supreme Court and Congress for blocking them.

A post on her Twitter account Monday said the arrest means, “It is official: to support Jair Bolsonaro is a crime.”

“Sara Winter was arrested because of an investigation on the financing of anti democratic protests,” it added. “That’s right, demonstrations in which seniors, children, handicapped, women came to the support of President Bolsonaro.”

On May 30 Giromini led a few dozen people on a torchlit march to the Supreme Court to protest an investigation into allegations of a conspiracy to spread defamatory and threatening social media posts about justices. Giromini was among the people named in the probe.

On Saturday members of her group set off fireworks in the direction of court building.

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

