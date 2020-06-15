Loading articles...

Auto workers chief, prosecutor to discuss reforming union

Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

FILE - In a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers says it has accepted an offer on a lakefront house in northern Michigan, three months after federal prosecutors warned that it could be confiscated as part of a corruption investigation. Cabin 4 at a union conference center on Black Lake was being built for former union President Dennis Williams, who retired in 2018.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT — The head of the United Auto Workers will meet this month with the U.S. attorney in Detroit to discuss potential changes for the union following a wide-ranging corruption probe.

Matthew Schneider, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, has floated the idea of the government taking control of the union and has pushed for letting each member vote on its leadership.

The government’s corruption probe has been embarrassing for the UAW. Ten union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, including former President Gary Jones.

Some officials used union dues for golf, lodging and fancy meals, while others tapped cash from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW training centre with approval from an FCA executive. Others took kickbacks from union contractors.

Dennis Williams, another former president, has not been charged but his California home was searched last summer.

In a joint statement Monday, the union and Schneider said current UAW President Rory Gamble will meet with Schneider June 30 in Detroit to start negotiations on changes for the union. “Both men seek to work together to restore the trust and confidence of the UAW’s membership in the union’s ability to represent them,” the statement said.

Schneider said he looks forward to working with Gamble to resolve some of the serious issues that the UAW has faced. “The UAW’s membership deserves our concerted push to bring about significant and important reforms,” he said.

The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE - WB 401 collector lanes are now closed from Dixie to the 410/403 due to a collision - police now slowly gui…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:50 AM
Good Monday morning! Spring is winding down and it will be a sunny week 😎☀️Each day will get warmer. Hot and humid for the end of the week 🥵
Latest Weather
Read more