A look at some highlights of the Saskatchewan budget
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 15, 2020 4:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 15, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
REGINA — Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government presented its 2020-21 budget built around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the highlights:
— A $2.4-billion deficit with revenues of almost $13.7 billion and expenses at $16.1 billion.
— A $319-million deficit for 2019-20 because of economic deterioration in the fourth quarter.
— Spending of $7.5 billion over two years on infrastructure and highway projects to stimulate the economy.
— A $200-million contingency in health to cover COVID-19 expenses if there is a second wave of infections.
— A 6.3 per cent decline in economic growth in 2020 because of the pandemic and 15,800 jobs forecast to be lost by the time the 2020-21 fiscal year ends.
— Provincial debt load growing by $3 billion; $1.9 billion of that tied to pandemic-related initiatives
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}