Trans Mountain says pipeline will restart after spill in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Trans Mountain estimates as much as 1,195 barrels of light crude spilled from its pipeline pumping station in Abbotsford, B.C.

While an investigation is ongoing, the Crown-owned company says in a statement the cause of the spill appears to be related to a fitting on a one-inch, or 2.5-centimetre, piece of pipe.

The statement says the pipeline was expected restart Sunday after all safety protocols were completed.

It says the spill was fully contained on Trans Mountain property, the free-standing oil has been recovered and it will be disposed of at an approved facility.

The site has permanent air and groundwater monitoring in place and the statement says there’s been no indication of a risk to the public or community.

The pipeline was shut early Saturday when an alarm was received about the spill at the station in the B.C.’s Fraser Valley, not far from the U.S. border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press