SIU investigating after man injured in Burlington collision

The province’s police watchdog is investigating an incident where a 29-year-old man was injured in Burlington.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when a Halton Regional police officer spotted a “vehicle of interest” in the area of Brant Street and Havendale Boulevard.

The officer followed the vehicle along Havendale and tried to stop it, but the driver did not stop.

At the end of Havendale, the vehicle left the road, entered a wooded area and hit a tree.

One of the three people in the vehicle was seriously injured and he was taken to hospital.

The SIU is asking for information anyone who may live in the area or was travelling on Havendale at the time of the incident. If anyone has video evidence, the SIU is asking to upload it through their website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.