Police officer charged with assault after incident in Waterloo, Ont.

A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on August 24, 2016. (File/Nakita Krucker/Getty Images)

WATERLOO, Ont.– Ontario’s police watchdog says an officer is facing a charge of assault after an incident at a detention unit in Waterloo, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on March 5 when the officer had an interaction with a man who had been arrested earlier.

The SIU says the man was transported to the hospital and suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The unit says it conducted an investigation and had reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a crime.

The SIU says Waterloo Regional Police Service Sgt. Paul Tranter is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

It says Tranter will appear in court on July 8 in Kitchener, Ont.

