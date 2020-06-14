Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 197 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths

Last Updated Jun 14, 2020 at 11:55 am EDT

The molecular biology laboratory of Cannizzaro Hospital in Catania during the analysis of biological samples to detect the presence of Covid-19 on May 22, 2020 in Catania, Italy. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

Ontario confirms 197 new cases of COVID-19 today. There were 266 cases reported yesterday.

It’s a 0.6 per cent increase over Saturday’s total and the seventh straight day of less than 300 coronavirus cases in the province.

Twelve more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,519.

Of those total deaths, 1,625 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,787 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 32,189 with 83.8 per cent considered resolved.

A total of 23,278 tests were completed on Saturday and another 25,290 are still under investigation.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Cottage Country Commuters: SB Hwy 11 approaching 169 - collision in the right lane - emergency crews on the scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
The gorgeous stretch of sunshine will continue all week long! A little cooler today but hot and sticky weather moves back in by Wednesday.
Latest Weather
Read more