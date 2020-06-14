Ontario confirms 197 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths

Ontario confirms 197 new cases of COVID-19 today. There were 266 cases reported yesterday.

It’s a 0.6 per cent increase over Saturday’s total and the seventh straight day of less than 300 coronavirus cases in the province.

Twelve more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,519.

Of those total deaths, 1,625 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,787 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 32,189 with 83.8 per cent considered resolved.

A total of 23,278 tests were completed on Saturday and another 25,290 are still under investigation.