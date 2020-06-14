Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jun 14, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7.5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 17 will be approximately $10 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#NB400 ramp to Highway 7 - emergency crews are blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:04 AM
Good morning Toronto! Another beautiful and slightly cooler sunny day today. The guaranteed high is 19 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more