Multi-vehicle crash sends five people to the hospital

Police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Sheepard Avenue East on June 14, 2020. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews Toronto)

Five people are in the hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road just after 8 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a vehicle on fire. Four vehicles were involved in the collision, police said.

Toronto EMS said four people had minor injuries, one person had moderate injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

