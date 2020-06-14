Loading articles...

Migrant workers hold virtual rally seeking full immigration status

Last Updated Jun 14, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

TORONTO — A group supporting migrant workers held a virtual rally Sunday that called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately extend full immigration status for all non-permanent residents.

The event, sponsored by the Migrant Rights Network, featured a series of farm workers, caregivers, construction workers and others who expressed the difficulties of living through the COVID-19 pandemic without the government support given to Canadians.

Spokeswoman Sarom Rho says migrant workers are calling on Trudeau to live up to his promise to do better to fight racism.

Without emergency income supports provided to Canadian workers, she says, migrants are going hungry as they struggle to survive.

The activist group launched the one-day event by supporting efforts to defund, disarm and dismantle police over racist policies following recent deaths at the hands of police, including George Floyd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press

