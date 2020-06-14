Loading articles...

Man in custody after allegedly dangling child outside window

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man who was reportedly in distress is in custody after he allegedly held a child outside a third-floor window before jumping from the building.

Toronto police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning in the Arcot Boulevard and Albion Road area.

The man was caught by firefighters below while police officers pulled the dangling child to safety.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#EBLakeshore closed from Windermere to Stadium Rd for Active TO, and #EBGardiner is building heading into the city.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:42 AM
The gorgeous stretch of sunshine will continue all week long! A little cooler today but hot and sticky weather moves back in by Wednesday.
Latest Weather
Read more