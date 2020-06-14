Homicide team probes suspicious fire where three bodies found in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. — Homicide investigators say three bodies have been found in the wreckage of a burned out home in Langley, B.C.

Fire crews were called to the scene late Saturday afternoon and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

In the hours after fire was put out, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case, saying a body was found and the death was suspicious.

The investigation team now says in a social media statement that three bodies were found in the ashes of the home that burned to the ground.

Langley deputy fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said two neighbouring homes were also damaged before crews could put out the blaze.

They say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020.

