Family's dog mauls six-week old South Dakota boy to death

Last Updated Jun 14, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A six-week old South Dakota boy was mauled to death by his family’s dog, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the Belgian Malinois attacked the baby Thursday afternoon at a home in Hartford, about 15 miles (24 kilometres) northwest of Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that first responders found the boy with several bite wounds. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society took custody of the dog.

The Associated Press

